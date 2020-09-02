General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Carlos Ahenkorah tipped to win 63% votes in Tema West - Survey

Carlos Ahenkorah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has been tipped to win Tema West Seat with a 63% votes margin by FAKS Investigative Services.



According to the firm, that deals in undercover investigation, research, survey and electoral polls, Carlos Ahenkorah will win Tema West contest base on his credentials, contributions and popularity in the Constituency.



FAKS said “The next national elections are due in December 2020. The electoral poll Institute expects Carlos to retain his seat, as he is described as second to none compared to his predecessors.



According to the report, Carlos Ahenkorah's contributions towards education, health and infrastructure has moved a lot of people to hoot for him.



Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Ghana’s immediate past Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry was Born on the 20th July, 1966, he attended the Bagabaga and Sakasaka basic school in Tamale and the Ho Methodist Demonstration School in the Volta Region. In 1980 he entered Tema Secondary School for his O’Level and Abuakwa State College for A-Level. He entered the University of Science and Technology in 1988 and completed in 1992 with BSc. Honours. He holds a Masters degree in Port and Shipping Administration (MA) from the Regional Maritime University.



After his National Service with NACVET, he established his own company in International Freight Forwarding. Mr Ahenkorah’s Carloking Freight Services is currently headquartered in Tema with branches in Takoradi port and Accra airport employing over 100 people both casual and permanent.



Carloking has over 10,000 affiliate companies worldwide shared between 3 blue chip networks of freight forwarding associations. The company handles mainly project cargo and was awarded the Business Initiative Directives (BID) gold category for excellence in freight forwarding in Paris, France in 2012. Also, similar awards from various international bodies like World Cargo Alliance (WCA) Relocations, Tema Excellence Awards and many more characterize Carloking’s position in the industry. Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, the CEO of the company has contributed a lot in the field of freight forwarders (GIFF) from 2009 to 2013 when he exposed the industry to the outside world by announcing Ghana to foreign partners.



Much of the successes chalked in the industry today could be attributed to him.



He was the first lecturer in freight forwarding at the Regional Maritime University from 2002 where he still lectures the graduate level till date. He also lectures at GIMPA and the FIATA diploma in freight forwarding at the GIFF School.



He serves on many boards both locally and internationally like FIATA working group sea transport, Switzerland; Gerson, Lehrman Group; Chairman, Kwaebibirem rural bank; Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and Ghana Revenue Authority.



He has travelled extensively to logistics conferences around the world making him well informed and exposed to international best practices. Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah is married with 2 children.



As Member of Parliament



Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah is the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West constituency. He got the nod again to contest the Tema West constituency on the ticket of the ruling NPP in the just-ended primary elections. He pulled 593 votes to beat his contenders Kwasi Poku Bosompen who got 177 votes and Keku Armquasi-Armuzuah who had 77 votes. He remains very hopeful that he would give the party another resounding victory on 7th December.



As former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, he played an active role in the implementation of the President’s flagship programmes in the sector. He played a pivotal role in the realization and achievement of the following programmes: Industrial Revitalization Programme (Stimulus Package), One District One Factory, Strategic Anchor Industries, Business Regulatory Reforms, Industrial Sub-Contracting Exchange, Industrial Parks, Development of SMEs, Export Diversification, Enhancing Domestic Retail Infrastructure and Public-Private Sector Dialogue.



Under the Development of SMEs, he played a key role in the development of the MSME and entrepreneurship policy bringing to bear his experiences as businessman.



As an avid negotiator he played a major role in bringing in investment for development of strategic anchor industries and the One District One Factory initiatives.



Export Diversification: he was instrumental in the development of the National Export Strategy,



Enhancing Domestic retail Infrastructure: he set up a solid team to increase the share of locally made products on the shelves of super markets.

He spearheaded attempts to protect local cement producers. He revealed government’s intention to temporarily ban the importation of cement into the country to boost the operations of local manufacturers. He says if local manufacturers can ensure fair pricing and halt regular increases; this could fast track the intent.



Carlos Ahenkorah ensured the establishment of a safe and easy trackable ports service.



Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah, shares the view that, government was pursuing a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ through a robust manufacturing industry, adding that, no country could develop without industrialization. Mr. Ahenkorah said the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s interest to make Ghana an industrial hub in the region was without compromise, which had resulted in the development of a 10-point industrialization agenda. He said as part of the agenda, the government was committed to building an industrial park in every district to support investors, who faced challenges with business establishment through land tenure problems



Resignation



He was the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry since 2017 until his resignation on the 3rd of July, 2020 when the Presidency accepted his resignation letter, after he had admitted that he breached COVID-19 protocols.



There have been reports that Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah had visited a registration centre while he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was supposed to self-isolate. The acceptance letter from the Presidency indicated that Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah resigned honourably. The Presidency also wished him a speedy recovery.



We could say that the former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister displayed maturity and true statesmanship. How many Ministers would have resigned in this honourable manner?



His situation took a political twist and people maligned him for visiting a registration centre.

