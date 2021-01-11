Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah’s past conducts influenced his actions in Parliament - Asiedu Nketia

Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West

Mr. Johnson Asiedu NKetia is convinced that past, unchecked conducts of MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, influenced his widely condemned conduct in Parliament on the morning of inauguration day.



He explained that this is not the first time that the MP has been fingered in a scandal, listing such incidences as the 'cash for seats' and his most recent case after he tested positive for coronavirus but failed to stay away from public places.



He blamed the boldness of the MP on the president's failure to consistently whip his appointees or members of his party in line whenever they misbehaved.



"We determine the actions of people by their actions in the past. Is this the first time Carlos Ahenkorah is making news for the wrong reason? He was behind the 'cash for seats' scandal and that issue was swept under the carpet. And then he showed up again after he tested positive for COVID-19 but refused to adhere to the preventive protocols," he said.



He, therefore, called for the laws of the land to be applied to him should it be determined that as of the time he committed the atrocity, he was not yet an MP.



Mr. Asiedu Nketiah was speaking on Accra-based radio station, Accra FM's Ghana Yensom show on a number of issues.



He further explained that pieces of evidence made available to him pointed to the fact that the action of the MP was a planned one - one that he undertook because he knew that the NPP had lost the vote in Parliament.



"Everything he did was premeditated, indicating that he knew that the NDC had won but refused to accept the verdict, subverting the will of the people."



