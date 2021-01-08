General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Carlos Ahenkorah must be arrested over ballot snatching – Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah, Legal practitioner and Member of the CPP

Legal practitioner and Member of the CPP, Kwame Jantuah, has called for the arrest of Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah who snatched ballot papers during the election for Speaker in Parliament Thursday.



“Definitely, something should happen to Carlos Ahenkorah in terms of punishment. For me, I think the best thing was to report to the police because what Carlos Ahenkorah did was a crime. I think the Police should have come in and arrested him,” Mr Jantuah told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Friday.



Mr Ahenkorah has come under fierce criticisms after he was captured on television snatching ballot papers during counting after MPs voted to elect a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



Explaining the basis for his action, the former deputy Minister said: “I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they want and what they don’t in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day. I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologise though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologise but I tried!!!”.



He, however, justified his action by saying "The first few NPP members voted the NDC whip in the person of Muntaka attacked an NPP member and collected his ballot paper from him because he’s shown it to someone. A scuffle ensued and he took the ballot box itself and the ballots inside away. After a long wait, balloting recommenced. This time the same Muntaka took the ballot box and runoff that someone was showing their ballot whiles John Jinapor and Sam George kick boxed the voting booth”.



The closely contested Speakership election ended with a former NDC lawmaker Alban Bagbin emerging winner making the scenario first in Ghana’s history.