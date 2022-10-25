Carlos Ahenkorah explains why some NPP MPs turned against Ofori-Atta

Politics of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Team West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has explained why more than two-thirds of the majority caucus, including himself, are demanding that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacks the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to Ahenekorah, the MPs came to the decision after feedback from their constituents during their recess disclosed that most Ghanaians were unhappy with the government because Ofori-Atta was still at post.



He said that most of the majority caucus MPs spoke about how their constituents were suffering due to the economic challenges in the country.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ahenkorah intimated that they had to inform the president of the difficulties of their constituents so that it does not affect the NPP's fortunes in the future.



“Most of the majority caucus came to this decision because it is what our constituents wanted. This is not something we wanted to do but it is what the people who voted for us, our constituents wanted. This was not by a rebel group in the caucus.



“There is a lot of pressure on us. If you go to your constituency office and you listen to the concerns of your constituents it is very disheartening. Just yesterday, three women visited my office and they were crying while narrating how they had lost their businesses because the price of a gallon of oil they used to purchase for GH¢60[600] is now selling for GH¢1000.



“The other MPs also shared their experience and we saw that it all boils down to the same thing. So, this is how we came to the decision that we have to let the president know what our constituents want. We had to let him know, otherwise, our people will not listen to us if we go to them again,” Ahenkrorah said in twi.



A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Adu Boahen, to restore public confidence in the economy.



This was announced in a media briefing by their spokesperson, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who is the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, in parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



The group said it will not do business with the government nor support the 2023 budget if the president fails to heed their calls.



According to them, the move follows previous concerns sent to the government that have not yielded any positive results.



Watch the interview below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











IB/DA