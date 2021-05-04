Cargo truck kills Immigration officer on Jaway Wharf-Anlomatuope road in Jomoro

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Reports reaching GhanaWeb news desks indicate that an Immigration Officer, Hannah Nwolley has been killed by a cargo truck on Jaway Wharf-Anlomatuope road in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.



The sad incident is said to have occurred around 6 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021.



Eyewitnesses told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent that the female Immigration Officer met her untimely death on her way to work on a motorbike (Okada) at Anlomatuope in the night.



According to the eyewitnesses, "on her way, a certain cargo truck tried to overtake them and unfortunately knocked them down and killed the female Immigration Officer on the spot."



They further indicated that the Okada rider on the other hand survived but sustained various degrees of injuries.



Hannah Nwolley hails from Asasetre in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



According to reports, the late Hannah Nwolley is sister to the Ellembelle NPP Constituency Secretary, John Nwolley.



The remains of the late Hannah Nwolley has since been deposited at the Half-Assini morgue for preservation and investigation.



In the meantime, the driver of the cargo truck is on the run whiles the Jomoro Police Command has promised to track him down.