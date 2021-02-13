Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

Care Net Ghana donates PPE to Live MCHS

A photo of Care Net Ghana's donation

Mr. Patrick K. Ahumah, Executive Director of Care Net Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Live Mother and Child Health Station (MCHS) in the Volta Region.



The items include bottles of sanitizers, anti-bacterial liquid soaps, over 2,000 pieces of face masks, quantities of oxygen masks, observation beds, and others.



Mr. Ahumah said the donation was to support the facility, which was built in 2016 by Care Net Ghana, in the fight against the coronavirus disease.



He said there was the need for citizens to adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as the proper wearing of the face or nose masks, social distancing, washing of hands regularly, and sanitizing hands often to contain the spread of the deadly disease.



The Executive Director urged the recipients of the items to make the best use of them to the benefit of everyone.



Mr. Ahumah appealed to individuals and organizations to support such facilities adding that "this is what we can do at this difficult time."



Madam Tsekumah Makafui, Akatsi South District Health Administrator, who received the items on behalf of the Directorate and the facility, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and support.



She said the items would be put into good use to ensure the COVID-19 fight and in the long-run curb the disease in the District from spreading.



The items were sponsored by SED ongd and Deputacion de Huelva all of Spain.