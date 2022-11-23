Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr discharged from hospital after heart surgery in Rome

Religion of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bishop of the Wa Diocese of the Catholic Church in Ghana, Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, has been discharged from the hospital in Rome, following his surgery over heart complications.



Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr was hospitalized in Rome after he got sick when he arrived in Rome, where he was to be enlisted into the Consistory of the Catholic Church on August 27, 2022, by the Pope after being appointed a Bishop of the Church.



The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who announced the illness of the Cardinal, called for prayers for him.



“… Richard Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr who since his arrival in Rome fell ill and has been hospitalized with problems of the heart and it seems he may need to have surgery. Let’s remember him as well,” Pope Francis said.



A statement by the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Wa, Very Rev Fr Cornelius Naah Bayirinobo, indicated that Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr is with some missionaries recovering.



“I wish to inform you that, last Friday, 18 November 2022, His Eminence, Richard Cardinal Kuuia Banwobr, M.Afr, the Bishop of Wa, was discharged from Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Policlinic where he had been transferred on Saturday, 15th October 2022.



“The Cardinal is now staying at the Generalate of the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) in Rome. He is there to rest and to regain his strength. His Eminence needs follow-up checks. Richard Cardinal Ka Baawobr has asked me to thank every one of you for your prayers. good wishes and every support. He takes nothing for granted and reassures us of his closeness in prayer,” parts of the statement read.



Read the full statement below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG