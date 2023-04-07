You are here: HomeNews2023 04 07Article 1745333

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Car wash, kitchen work, cleaning - NPP MP recounts days as a young hustler in UK

Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region has opened up about his hustles as a young man before and during his student days at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Stephen Amoah, recounted on LIVE TV how he used to travel during holidays to the United Kingdom to do menial jobs to enable him see himself through school.

The MP, popularly referred to as Sticka said in an interview on Joy News channel (April 5) that for the better part of his visit to the UK, he did jobs like cleaning, kitchen work, car washing and the likes.

"It hasn’t been rosy, I used to travel before KNUST and those days you go to England, what else will you do? Cleaning, car wash, kitchen and stuff like that.

"Throughout my university life, on vacations I will go, you do a lot of cleaning. I have worked in so different places in the UK. It is only once that I worked at a Pharmacy Shop because of the finance that I did."

To emphasize the load of menial jobs he did, he stressed: "about 98% cleaning, car wash, kitchen and those things."

He was, however, quick to state that the financial rewards for those tasks were high and that a person who goes to work and returns with say 2,000 pounds is a rich man in Ghana.

Sticka is in his first term as MP and was recently appointed deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

He previously served as CEO of the Microfinance & Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), which falls under the office of the President of Ghana.



