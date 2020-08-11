Regional News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Car crashes into ditch at Taifa Kaiser Valley

play videoThe car fell into the drain due to the damaged bridge

Residents at the Kaiser Valley, near Taifa Junction within the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, are calling on the Member of Parliament for the area, Sarah Adwoa Safo to re-construct a bridge that has been wiped away by the rains.



According to the residents, although the MP constructed the bridge not so long ago, it was not done well hence the destruction.



The situation led to an accident this morning where a private car with registration number, GG4150-18 fell into the drains.



A resident, Matilda Oduro who was an eye witness explained that "the rain has washed part of the bridge away and a vehicle has fallen into the gutter. We are pleading with you to reconstruct it.”



She added that "a few days ago, my brother and I who do not live in the area used the road, and if not for the fact that I was with him to direct him, he would have fallen into it. If you are watching please come to our aid.”













