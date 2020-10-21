Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

‘Captains, Second Coming and Metaphysics’- Ghanaian politicians explain ballot paper positions

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

If you scout the Ghanaian media and political landscape you will see that almost everyone has turned to numerology that is; the use of numbers for their symbolic value and what they represent to interpret their positions on the ballot paper and how it will influence the outcomes of election 2020.



The Electoral Commission (EC) on October, 20 allowed the presidential aspirants to choose how they will appear on the ballot papers on December 7, 2020.



The exercise, which took place at the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission was done by random selection.



In reacting to their positions on the ballot paper, political communicators have impugned their own meanings in separate interviews on the Happy Morning Show on ETV Ghana and Happy FM with host Samuel Eshun.



Emmanuel Felix Mantey, Communication Director of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) on his part explained the significance of the number ten and its impact on election 2020.



"The number ten (10) is complete, Dzogbenuku our flagbearer’s name has ten letters. The captain of a football team wears the number ten jersey. We are happy about our tenth position on the ballot paper. Brigitte Dzogbenuku is the captain if we mention number 10 you think about World Pele, Lionel Messi, they wear the number 10 jersey. The number 10 is completeness," Felix stated.



Edem Agbana, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said even though as a party they didn’t have a favourite number, they feel the number two position reaffirms the second coming of John Dramani Mahama.



"We didn’t have a number in mind, the number didn’t really matter. However, if you look at the number of spoilt ballots after every election, every party wants a strategic number to aid its communication. What we got, it is very easy with every interpretation pointing to the fact that there will be the second coming of John Mahama," Edem Agbana said.



Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen also stated that every party goes to the polls hoping to pick the most favorable number.



"We go to the ballot with our prayer that, God will help us pick the number that will favor us. Whatever each party chose, they will say it is destined by God for them to choose that number. If you know numerology and metaphysics, ‘numero uno’ means NPP will win the election 2020."

