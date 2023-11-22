You are here: HomeNews2023 11 22Article 1885739

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Captain Smart will leave Onua TV, to do active politics - Apostle Ekatso

Apostle Frank Gogo

A viral video of Apostle Frank Gogo, popularly known as Ekatso, prophesying the depature of Captain Smart from Onua TV/FM to join politics has popped up online.

Reports about Captain Smart's resignation or dismissal from Onua TV/FM continue to gain momentum despite Media General refuting the reports about the firing of the morning show host.

Apostle Ekatso, who is also referred to as the Spiritual Calculator, stated in the said interview, which was made six months ago, that Captain Smart's time at Onua TV was up, especially following the arrival of Nana Ama McBrown.

"There will come a time when Captain Smart will say he is taking a break from the media. In the spiritual realm, I see that he wants to join active politics.

"The arrival of Nana Ama McBrown at Onua TV clearly shows that Captain Smart time was up and he was just there to prepare the grounds for Nana McBrown's takeover," Apostle Ekatso told Oman YouTube Channel.

He further went on to add that Captain Smart didn't seek spiritual guidance upon the arrival of Nana Ama McBrown.

