Cape Verde ranked least corrupt in West Africa; Ghana, others second - 2022 CPI

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 Corruption Perception Index was released earlier this week, showing the world's most and least corruption nations.



The island nation of Seychelles (East Africa) was ranked the least corrupt on the continent followed by Botswana and Cabo Verde in joint second.



According to GhanaWeb analysis of the report, Seychelles got 70 points whiles the Botswana and Cabo Verde got 60 points apiece.



Cape Verde, thus became the least corrupt in the West African subregion.



In joint second were Benin, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa (all with 43 points).



Back to the continental level, Rwanda (51 points) came in fourth followed by Mauritius (50 points), Namibia (49 points) Sao Tome and Principe (45 points) and Benin, Ghana, Senegal and South Africa in joint 8th position.



Burkina Faso and Tunisia completed the top 10 slots for Africa.



The index, which looked at perceptions about corruption in 180 countries of the world, also showed that “most countries are failing to stop corruption.”



According to details on the website of transparency.org, the organisers of this index, the rankings are done looking at the levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).



The country listed as the cleanest when it comes to corruption is Denmark, with a score of 90.



