Cape Coasters anticipate Orange Friday Street Carnival

Hundreds of people within the Cape Coast Metropolis have anticipated the biggest street carnival which forms part of the Fetu festival.



Some residents shared that looking at the number of persons, companies, and brands that have arrived and are yet to arrive in the area indicates that this year would be massive and fun.



“ Our dresses, shoes, and shoes are ready for show and we are waiting patiently for the time. This year will be massive looking at the number of products and people around", they said.



The Orange Friday Carnival, undoubtedly Ghana’s largest carnival, draws over two

hundred thousand visitors to the historic city of Cape Coast each year to witness the vibrant costumes, massive floats, and street celebrations.



On every Orange Friday Street Carnival celebration, Cape Coast is converted into a carnival city brimming with brightly colored floats, a variety of mask colors, and unusual festivals.



The week-long Oguaa Fetu Afahye normally climaxes on Saturday, but the Orange Friday Carnival is typically held on the Friday before the climax.



Patrons of the carnival travel from within and outside of the country to see the spectacular displays of color, music, and parades that are celebrated through Cape Coast’s main streets.



This year’s carnival is estimated to be four- kilometres long, with the patrons calling for support from the traditional authorities and the Ghana Tourism Authority to help make the carnival bigger and better.



Aside from the merry-making side of the carnival, businesses also boom. More than 120,000 tee- shirts were sold by the organizers, but they were informed to have printed more shirts since the number of people who hadn't bought their shirts outnumbered those who had already purchased theirs.



Brands and companies take advantage to advertise their products and make sales throughout the carnival.



Political parties on the other hand advertise their favorite candidate with placards, branded t-shirts, and party paraphernalia to showcase their candidate for possible votes.



This year the carnival is expected to begin at 01:00 hours from Ayifua junction through to the street to Pedu Junction to Kotukuraba and ends at the Chapel Square within the metropolis.



