Regional News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: GNA

Cape Coast residents react to President Akufo-Addo's first address in his second term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Residents of Cape Coast have expressed mixed feelings regarding the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the Ghanaians by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his second term on Tuesday, March 09, 2021.



Some said their expectations were met during his first term while others were of the view that various addresses had not specifically had any impact on development.



When the Ghana News Agency interacted with some residents, diverse issues like the COVID-19 vaccination, Economic growth, job creation, tax identification number and a host of others were top on the issues.



On COVID-19, Mr Eugene Assan, a teacher said he was convinced the vaccine was safe and effective and recommended that an intensive COVID-19 vaccine campaign must be launched to help reach a larger section of the populace.



Mr Charles Kwansah believed that the President’s address was particularly for the elites adding that he has to go down to his level because it was difficult for him to understand his choice of words in his speech.



“Most times we are aware he has delivered a speech but cannot express our thoughts on what he delivered because we do not understand him”, he added.



On jobs, Ms Mary Arthur, a nursing student said she was glad the President spoke on the effects of the pandemic on jobs, remunerations and wages of workers and was expectant of realistic increment in wages.



She further noted that most of the working class who are youthful have been laid off since the outbreak of the pandemic and the creation of jobs would help such people regain their economic independence and this will, in turn, affect economic growth.



Mrs Esi Abakah, a shop attendant said the absorption of the full registration fee for Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) students with one hot meal a day helped relieve parents and guardians.



On tax, she suggested that the Government provided social amenities in deprived communities and created jobs that will, in turn, generate income for the Country through tax payments.



