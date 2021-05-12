Cape Coast airport to be ready by end of Akufo-Addo's second term – Transport Minister assures

Politics of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has assured residents of Cape Coast and its environs of the construction of a Cape Coast airport before the end of President Akufo-Addo's second term in office.



He reiterated the government's commitment to make this project a dream come true.



The transport minister noted that feasibility studies are underway to locate the appropriate place for the construction of the airport in the Central region.



Addressing traditional authorities at the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said, “I am making a firm promise that by the end of the 4 years, the airport would be built.”



“If it emerges that we should build one in Cape Coast and one in the Western Region, the government would be committed to it. If it also emerges that we should combine the two and build a huge airport to serve both regions, we shall do so.”



“The president made a promise to build an airport in Cape Coast and the Western Region and we are committed to it. Feasibilities studies are ongoing to ascertain the appropriate site for the project," he added.



The transport minister explained that the central and western regions are known for their tourist sites. Therefore, the airport when constructed will help tourists fly to and from the region for tourism and business.