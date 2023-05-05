Cape Coast Technical University emerges winner to represent Ghana in Founders Boot Camp Stage 2 in Germany

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Cape Coast Technical University has emerged winner in a pitch competition involving over 30 universities in Ghana. The competition was held to select a school that will represent the country in Berlin, Germany, in October 2023.



Adeya Emelia and Samuel Addo, both Food Science students, formed the winning team.



Their proposal addressed the financial difficulties faced by women in affording sanitary pads during their menstrual cycles. Their solution was both innovative and practical, addressing a pressing issue faced by many Ghanaian women.



The pitch competition was part of the Founders Boot Camp Stage 2, a collaboration between PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana and RWTH Aachen University. The program aims to empower students and foster entrepreneurship while finding practical solutions to societal challenges. The competition has not only provided a platform for students to bring their ideas to fruition but has also paved the way for a more vibrant and innovative startup culture in Ghana.



The organizers of the program praised the winning team from Cape Coast Technical University for their remarkable business proposal. They highlighted the importance of finding practical solutions to societal challenges and empowering young entrepreneurs to create innovative businesses that can transform Ghana's economy.



At a media briefing, Fuseini Yakubu, who serves as the executive director of PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana, highlighted the rising issue of unemployment among university graduates and stressed the importance of empowering them with the necessary skills to tackle this challenge through innovative ideas and training.



The Head of the Entrepreneurship Center at RWTH Aachen University, Germany, Krauskopf Julian also emphasized the need to increase the number of graduates in the business field and provide support to help create an enabling environment for identifying and addressing problems within communities.



The success of the Founders Boot Camp Stage 2 demonstrates the commitment of PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana and RWTH Aachen University to fostering entrepreneurship in Ghana. The program serves as a model for other organizations seeking to empower young entrepreneurs and drive innovation in Africa.



The team from Cape Coast Technical University will now represent Ghana in Berlin in October, where they will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative business proposal to a global audience. Their victory is a testament to the potential of young entrepreneurs in Ghana and the power of innovative ideas to transform society.















