Cape Coast Teaching Hospital secures US$300,000 for laparoscopic project

Health News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: GNA

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has secured $300,000.00 for the establishment of an Endo laparoscopic service project to provide high quality surgical procedures.



The project, with a total budget of USD 311,000.00 after completion, would improve the hospital’s capabilities in Post graduate training and learning experience.



Laparoscopic surgery is a surgical procedure in which a fibre-optic instrument is inserted through the abdominal wall to view the organs in the abdomen or permit surgery.



Its benefits include less trauma to abdominal wall, less blood loss, reduced risk of haemorrhage, smaller scars, and shorter hospital stay.



Through partnership with the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) the project is to provide high quality medical services through strengthened laparoscopic surgery capacity in the country.



The two-year project would enhance CCTH’s management efficiency through improved bed management by minimising patient’s length of stay after surgery. It is being funded by the Community Chest Korea (CCK) through KOFIH.



Dr Eric Kofi Ngedu, the Chief Executive Officer, CCTH, at a short signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KOFIH, said the partnership was in line with the hospital’s quest to provide advanced tertiary health care services anchored on the state-of-the-art technology.



He said the objective was part of the legacy projects to be achieved by the hospital after 25 years of providing quality healthcare services to the public. Mr Bomin Yang, the Country Director of KOFIH, said the partnership resonated with the Foundation’s vision of supporting the delivery of quality healthcare and improving hospital management deficiencies.



KOFIH is focused on creating conducive environments for training and surgical theatre staff capacity building.



Laparoscopic surgery required special skills obtained through extensive surgical training that guarantee faster recovery.



The project would be extended to other teaching hospitals across the country to improve quality delivery of laparoscopic care.



Mr Yang was accompanied by Ms Jiseok Park, the Project Coordinator, and Ms Priscilla Amaning-Ampong, the Project Manager at KOFIH.



