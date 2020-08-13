Regional News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Cape Coast North voters registration challenge trial adjourned to August 19

The adjournment was to allow all parties to file in Court the necessary documents

A Cape Coast High Court on Tuesday adjourned the case involving the withdrawal of the voters’ identification card issued by the Electoral Commission (EC) to one Mr Kwamena Mintah Nyarkoh, to August 19.



Mr Nyarkoh is the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Cape Coast North constituency.



The adjournment was to allow all parties to file in Court the necessary documents for legal proceedings to continue without delay.



Counsel for the candidate, Mr Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, initially prayed the Court presided over by Mrs Patience Mills Tetteh to allow the proceedings to go on since the EC had failed to file it's response.



Mr Tamakloe had alleged that Mr. Richard Asenso, the EC's district officer for Cape Coast North had not inform the head office about the appeal at the District Appeal's committee, thus slowing the adjudication process.



He further argued that the EC's own document did not mention his client's name among the list of people who were challenged on the said day.



However, Mr Emmanuel Tetteh, counsel for the EC prayed the Court to adjourn the case to allow them file all the necessary documents for proceedings to continue.



It would be recalled that, on Thursday, July 16, during the EC voters’ registration exercise, Mr Nyarko went to register at Nkanfoa polling station for the new Voter ID card but was challenged by an agent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The agent filled a challenge form and presented his case on the grounds that the house number produced by the candidate does not belong to him and that he was not an ordinarily resident of Cape Coast North.



Upon the challenge, Mr Asenso set up a committee to investigate the issue which it consequently invited the two parties to present their case.



The committee later found out that indeed Nyarkoh is not resident of the house address in Cape Coast North, he provided.



The candidate later resorted to the High court to appeal against the decision.





