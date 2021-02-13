Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: ATL FM News

Cape Coast North constituency to receive a deserving facelift – MP

Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, MP for Cape Coast North

Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku has expressed his readiness to ensure that his constituency receives the facelift it deserves.



He said this is going to be achieved through collaboration between the local residents and the immediate past MP of the area Barbara Asher Ayisi.



Speaking on Eagle FM and monitored by ATLFMNEWS, the Member of Parliament assured residents that empowerment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development will characterize his tenure.



He disclosed each community in the constituency will benefit from his developmental projects. He said, “We have a lot of projects we want to undertake in the various communities and by the end of my 4 years as a member of parliament, every community in cape coast north will get a project”.



Dr Mintah Nyarku also indicated that he is going to ensure all stalled projects particularly road projects are completed by the end of the year.



“I want to tell Cape Coast North Constituency that we are going to continue all stalled roads and bridges and make sure they finish them by the end of the year. We are also going to start the Cape Coast Technical University road all the way to Bonkus by April this year” he added.