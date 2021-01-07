General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: The Herald

Cape Coast High Court injunction served in Accra 15 minutes after issue

Records of the injunction served on the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Nsiah

Records from the floor of Parliament has revealed some interesting development with respect to the deadlock on the issue of the injunction serve on the Parliament with respect to the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North.



The record show that Cyril Nsiah, the Clerk of Parliament received the injunction against James Gyakye Quayson's swearing in as an MP, 15 minutes after it issued in Cape Coast in Central Region.



The document, was dispatched from the Cape Coast High Court at 4:40pm and recieved 4:55pm in Parliament House, Accra.



Interestingly, Cape Coast is almost three hours from Accra minus the widely known heavy traffic on that road.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.