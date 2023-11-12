Cap ministers at 25; scrap deputy, regional minister slots - Constitutional Review body

General News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Committee proposes radical changes to Ghana’s cabinet structure, insists on appointing 25 ministers



The Constitution Review Consultative Committee (CRCC) has made ground-breaking recommendations for major alterations to Ghana’s system of government.



Under the direction of Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, the committee has suggested doing away with the positions of regional ministers and limiting the number of ministers to 25.



Speaking on JoyNews, Kasser-Tee emphasized that Ghana does not need more than 25 ministers to effectively manage and run various sectors of the country. This recommendation, if implemented, would mean a significant reduction in the current number of ministers.



Kasser-Tee further explained that the proposal includes expunging the role of deputy ministers from the constitution.



Additionally, she suggested capping the number of constituencies, stating, “Now we already have 275 with the possibility of 276. We don’t need more than 277 constituencies.”



When questioned about why there wouldn’t be a reduction in the number of Members of Parliament (MPs), Kasser-Tee argued that it was more feasible to set a cap on the number rather than reduce it.



The CRCC, established with the mandate of reviewing the report of the Constitution Review Commission, has also recommended the deletion of the office of Deputy Minister and Regional Ministers. These proposals are aimed at streamlining the government structure and ensuring more efficient governance.



Dr. Bonsu-Mensah, another member of the committee, expressed her enthusiasm for these recommendations during the same show. She highlighted her support for the proposal to abolish regional and deputy ministers, questioning the roles of regional ministers and emphasizing the need for a more streamlined governance system.



The proposals are expected to undergo further scrutiny and debate before any potential implementation.