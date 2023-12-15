Cannabis Regulation: Bolga East MP advocates for economic benefits of legalized cannabis

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Dr. Dominic Ayine Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee and Member of Parliament for Bolga East, has emphasized the potential economic benefits of legalizing the industrial use of cannabis.



Citing studies by the United Nations Commission on International Trade and Development, Dominic Ayine highlighted the positive impacts on countries that have legalized cannabis cultivation, including the economic, industrial, foreign exchange, employment, and medicinal benefits they come with.



“Mr. Speaker, studies conducted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade and Development indicate that the industry has potential benefits for countries that have legalized its cultivation and management. These include economic, industrial, foreign exchange, employment, and medicinal benefits. Every part of the industrial hemp plants, from the roots to the flowers and seeds, has potential industrial and medicinal benefits, which can be beneficial to the economy of the country,” he said.



His comments come in response to the recent maturity of a Legislative Instrument aimed at regulating the cultivation and management of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes, following the passage of the parent law by parliament.



However, Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza, raised concerns about the potential negative impact on mental health and questioned the practicality of regulating cannabis use.



“Unfortunately, the young man taking weed in this country is not going to take what he has to the laboratory to test HPC content before taking it. And none of you is talking about the potential for abuse or how badly it would degenerate the mental health we already have in the country. Why are we pretending that this is going to solve our problems in the country? Minister, do you even know how many people are taking weed illegally, to the extent that you are going to license the people and show them where to store the weed?”



