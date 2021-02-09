General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Cancer impacts on socioeconomic development - MP

MP for Suhum Constituency, Kwadjo Asante

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kwadjo Asante, has implored the citizenry to take active part in supporting and assisting the campaign to accelerate progress gained in the fight against cancer.



“It is important for each individual to contribute to the reduction of the prevalence cancer because the disease impacts not only the sick and their families but the socio-economic development of the country,” he cautioned.



Mr Asante made the call when he spoke on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, as Ghana joined the rest of the world to observe the 2021 World Cancer Day, a day which is observed every February 4 to raise awareness of cancer.



The global theme for the annual celebration for the past three years has been, ‘I Am and I Will’, with this year’s focus being, ‘Together, All Our Actions Matter’, which places duty on people to work together especially at the community level in the fight against cancer.



The MP pointed out that “globally, cancer Is ranked as a leading cause of death among non-communicable diseases, while in Ghana, estimates suggest the disease is expected to increase continuously due to lack of awareness and ignorance of the symptoms”.



Mr Asante however, stated that “the World Health Organisation and the World Cancer Report provides substantial evidence of healthy lifestyles and public health action by governments and health practitioners can reduce the trend, and prevent as many as one third of cancers worldwide.”



He called for increased education of the public on the practices and lifestyle changes which were necessary to avoid having the disease and observed that had become exceedingly important in the 21st century, and that every individual must participate in the challenges outlined for this year’s celebration.



According to him, the five challenges charged every individual to focus on their health, support and assist persons with cancer, speak up about cancer, get informed about cancer, and also help eliminate cervical cancer.



That, the legislature was of the strong believe “if everyone takes it on will go a long way to alleviate the cancer situation in the country and the world at large to the barest minimum.



Recognising the contribution of various health professionals in the fight against the disease, Mr Asante used the occasion to celebrate them for their “Innovated solutions in their quest to ensure the safety of cancer patients”.