Cancel double-track, revert academic calendar to trimester system – NAGRAT

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has asked the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reset the academic calendar to the trimester system.



It is the position of NAGRAT that the increase in student population coupled with the extension in the teaching period is putting pressure on teachers and the management of second-cycle institutions.



Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, charged the government to cancel the double-track system.



“It’s been some seven years ago that the government instituted and initiated the Free Senior High School. Associated with the Free SHS is the introduction of the double track. The reason the double track was introduced according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was for the track system to take care of the growing numbers of students because the facilities in the schools at that time, couldn’t contain the numbers.



“The government promised us at that time that within five years, the double-track system would be a thing of the past. It said it would ask the Ghana Education Trust Fund to put up facilities and structures in the schools to cater for the increase in number.”



“Unfortunately, the five-year period elapsed two years ago and yet 40% of the SHSs are still running the double-track. The double track is coming up with attendance problems and challenges. The system has placed untold pressure on the management and teachers of the schools.



“We are calling on the GES, the Ministry and by extension the government to reset the school calendar to what it used to be”.



“GETFund should also respond to Ghanaians why it has not been able to put up the infrastructures that will accommodate students,” he added.