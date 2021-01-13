Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Cancel US$570 million Accra-Tema Motorway contract – NDC MPs to government

Kwesi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament is demanding the immediate abrogation of the US$570 million Accra Tema Motorway contract awarded to South African-based Portuguese company Mota-Engil.



Government in December last year announced the award of the contract for redesign and construction of the motorway.



But speaking to the media, the NDC spokesperson on roads and transport Governs Kwame Agbodza accused government of failing to seek for parliamentary approval before awarding the contract.



The Adaklu MP demanded immediate cancellation of the contract and asked that it is given to local contractors to execute since government of Ghana is providing the funding for the entire project.



