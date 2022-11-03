Can you still say that your ministers are excellent? - Charles Owusu to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

The former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his continuous praise of his ministerial appointees.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Charles Owusu, questioned whether Akufo-Addo will continue to say that his ministers are performing excellently given the deteriorating economic condition in the country.



He berated the appointees of the president, particularly those at the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana for going quiet as the country suffers.



“This is why sometimes, some of us ask President Akufo-Addo whether he thinks after all the happenings in the economy, the performance of his ministers is beyond excellent.



“… the prices of all items are increasing in the country. It is true that we are facing hardship but the problem I have with the Nana Addo government is that after the president has addressed the nation, all the heads of the ministers, departments and agencies have gone silent and the president is been criticised for everything.



“The Ministry of Finance has two ministers and two deputies what are we hearing from them? Akufo-Addo is being blamed for everything and they are sitting in some corner doing nothing, all of them are silent. Because if the officials of the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance start engaging Ghanaians the Ghana Cedi will not be depreciating as it,” he said in Twi.



