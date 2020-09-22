Politics of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Can’t one change his mind? – Kwesi Pratt queries Mahama’s critics

play videoEditor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. is surprised at pundits who are criticizing former President John Mahama for promising to legalise okada business in the country.



Former President John Mahama sparked backlash when he promised to make the commercialization of okada legal after it was made illegal in the erstwhile Mills-Mahama administration.



President Akufo-Addo has described it as populist and a sign of inconsistency.



“A law was made during the Mills/Mahama era. Today he has changed his mind. He said he is going to legalise it. How can that provide more jobs than NABCO and Planting for foods and jobs? We have provided over two million jobs with these social intervention initiatives. So how can you say that okada will provide more jobs? It’s just populist".



Speaking to this on Friday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt said: "Can’t one change his mind? Why do we speak at both sides of our mouths? If he made it illegal and now, he has changed his mind what is wrong with that?.



Listen to him in the video below.





