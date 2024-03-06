Can pro-LGBT+ activists say they've not taken money to make useless noise? – Obiri Boahen

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has questioned the actual motivation by some prominent Ghanaian figures who have openly opposed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill recently passed by Parliament.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, the former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the issue of homosexual rights and practices defies logical reasoning and that he finds it difficult to understand why some people will lead its advocacy.



“It is an issue of common sense. You have people asking that it should be legal for a man and a man to marry. How do you even say this and how do we even tolerate such things?



"Then you have the likes of Prof Gadzekpo and Kwame Karikari leading the front. Can they boldly state that they have not taken money to make such useless noise?... I am asking,” he said.



The anti-LGBT+ Bill, passed by the parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024, aims to criminalize various aspects of homosexuality, including promotion, advocacy, funding and the acts themselves.



However, the Ministry of Finance has advised President Akufo-Addo against signing the bill into law, warning of severe repercussions on the country's financial support from international organizations.



Despite this, President Akufo-Addo has reassured the diplomatic community of Ghana's commitment to respecting fundamental human rights, pointing to a legal challenge to the bill's constitutionality.



A concerned citizen has invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to challenge the bill's constitutionality, prompting calls for patience until the court issues its ruling.







