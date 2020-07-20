Politics of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Campaigning on bikes best move to beat NPP – NDC's Mo Sukparu

File photo of motorbikes

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Sisala West, Mohammed Sukparu has announced that riding on motorbikes to go and campaign to voters is the best strategy for the opposition party seeking to win this year's general elections.



After careful analysis of the challenges facing political campaigning in the midst of Covid-19, Mr Sukparu advised the party leadership to move away from procuring cars, and focus on distributing motorbikes and other resources needed for retail campaigning. This strategy he contends is the most effective means of winning the upcoming elections.



"I can tell you that when you go to the grounds and give someone a t-shirt, the excitement and assurances you'll get from that fellow cannot be obtained with a $25,000 or $30,000 worth of pick-up that you'll be driving in the constituency," Mr Sukparu said on Accra-based Kasapa FM.



According to him, the new order requires that the NDC as a political party adopts the house-to-house campaign method for all constituencies and thereby concentrate on the distribution of resources such as motorbikes, party t-shirts and other paraphernalia to the grassroots.



He was confident that the protocols governing coronavirus will not permit any Parliamentary candidate to organise rallies and large public gatherings, hence, the need to change the type of resources needed to win the elections.



He went on further to explain that constituents appreciate more when a Parliamentary Candidate and his men walk to the people or ride on motorbikes to visit them in their homes or workplaces.



"What we need is to reach the people in their homes, shops and villages. To do that we need motorbikes and other resources to support our men on the grounds to continue working and doing even better," Mr Sukparu reiterated.



"Cars are good, but we need motorbikes for our people on the grounds to stay in constant touch with the constituents," he maintained.



Mr Sukapru assured former President John Mahama that should his retail campaign strategy be adopted, the NDC will be set for a historic victory in December.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.