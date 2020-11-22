General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Campaign activities resume as NPP holds Virtual Rally II today

Political parties have resumed campaign activities ahead of the December 2020 elections following a seven-day break for national mourning after the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



As part of efforts to garner more votes, the New Patriotic Party will today, Sunday November 22, hold its second edition of the virtual rally to address thousands of it supporters across the nation.



Award-winning dancehall artiste Samini is expected to speak at the rally after he released a song to endorse the second term bid of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Other speakers lined up for the massive online event include Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP for Ofoase Ayirebi and Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development, Mustapha Hamid and the CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC) Yoofi Grant.



The rest are actor Prince David Osei, Gospel artiste Cwesi Oteng and David Antwi Ofori Head of Operations at the Accra Digital Centre.



The second edition of the virtual rally will be themed ‘JOBS’ and will kick off at 3pm.



The virtual rally is organised by the HOPE campaign, a formidable campaign group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party. The decision to hold a virtual rally is to get around the dreadful Coronavirus disease.



The HOPE campaign, one of the campaign strategies rolled out ahead of the 2016 election is credited as immensely contributing to the victory of President Akufo-Addo.





