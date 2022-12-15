Cambridge Dictionary changes the definition of 'woman' and 'man' to include transgender

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

The Cambridge Dictionary has changed the definition of “man” and “woman” to include a new definition for people who do not identify with the sex they were assigned at birth.



The definition of “man” is now “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth” and that of a “woman” now reads: “An adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”





Along with the definition, the dictionary also gave two examples to explain the meanings. For ‘man’, the examples read: “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born)” and “Their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition” or ‘woman’, the examples are: “She was the first trans woman elected to a national office” and “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth”.







Meanwhile, the first definition at the entry for woman remains unchanged and continues to be “an adult female human being” and man “an adult male human being.”



The previous definitions assumed that sex and gender identity always adhered to one another. The new definitions, however, are inclusive of trans people.



Speaking about these updates, a Cambridge Dictionary spokesperson told international media outlet; The Telegraph, that editors of the dictionary made the addition to the entry for woman in October 2022.









On the other hand, social media users have conflicting opinions about the most recent definitional adjustments.







Read some of the post below;





The Cambridge Dictionary just changed the definition of "woman." Remember, if you can control the language, you can control the population. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) December 13, 2022

Imagine inverting **the dictionary definition** of a term that defines half of the world’s population while simultaneously claiming cultural handicap. https://t.co/BJ45E0PsgM — Marina Medvin ???????? (@MarinaMedvin) December 13, 2022

I refuse to play along with this delusion. Airbrushed makeup, heels, fake breasts and an exaggerated valley girl voice impersonation does not make you a woman. The fact some people think it does is insulting. Stop erasing women. https://t.co/z1uSsoXtfT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 13, 2022

They won’t stop until we don’t remember what real women are anymore. https://t.co/PwXrUJT0eD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 13, 2022

Why is the world hellbent on erasing Biological, Female Mammals?!? Go! https://t.co/Hh6IJpKap3 — ɐuıɯ❣️ (@MinaCaputo) December 13, 2022

Changing the meaning of words create a different kind of language. If a cat is now a dog, you just create a different reality where words stopped describing reality the way it is in order for you to control the narrative. — hertzi shwartz (@soul4ever) December 13, 2022

Wow you're meaning to tell me that the updated the meaning of a word so it would reflect the modern-day interpretation? Such horrible. Much communism. — Dark Brandon ????️‍???????????????????????????????????? (@RealDarkBrandon) December 13, 2022

Personally I reject the woke definition. Don't recall reading mention of a uterus or other child-bearing traits. — Terri Maxey (@tleemaxey) December 13, 2022

I just read 1984 by George Orwell, the idea of controlling a population by limiting language is one of the big lessons in it. Scary to see it happening in real life. “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”1984 — Megan Anderson (@M3g_an4) December 14, 2022

