Calm returns to Hohoe after NDC protest

Supporters of the NDC clashed with NPP supporters in Hohoe

Calm has returned to the Hohoe Constituency after a protest by the Hohoe National Democratic Congress (NDC) was halted by Atabu Asafo warriors.



The demonstration was to enable the Party to present a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC).



Supporters of the Party, who began a march from Gbi-Atabu, could not realise their plans but to read the petition at Atabu.



The Asafo Group fiercely resisted the NDC group from crossing the line claiming to be performing traditional rites.



Mr Ken Ayim, Spokesperson of the Asafo Group, said they refused to allow the Party to demonstrate because they felt people from SALL were part of the demonstration.



He said the SALL enclave prevented the late Togbega Gabusu from making a case to join the Oti region hence the action by the Group.



Mr George Bright Anni Bansah, NDC Hohoe Constituency Chairman, who read their petition at Gbi-Kpoeta said "our brothers and sisters from SALL has been disenfranchised and their voting rights were not respected with no representation in the eighth Parliament. This right has been trampled upon."



He said their petition was seeking the Electoral Commission to comply with the law.



"The sanctity of our democracy must be restored and the choice of the people of Ghana be respected."



Mr Bansah also noted that indications from the Party's auditing team showed that "President John Dramani Mahama won the presidential election and NDC won majority seats in Parliament."



Heavy security presence at the scene prevented a situation, which could have been fatal when people from the two sides exchanged stones, which left one member of the Asafo Group member injured.









