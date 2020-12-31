Regional News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: GNA

Calm returns to Hohoe after NDC protest

The NDC members tried to present a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC)

Calm has been restored to the Hohoe Constituency after a protest by the Hohoe National Democratic Congress (NDC) was halted by Atabu Asafo warriors.



The demonstration was to enable the Party to present a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC).



Supporters of the Party, who began the march from Gbi, were left with no option but to read the petition at Atabu because the warriors fiercely restricted them.



Mr Ken Ayim, Spokesperson of the Asafo Group, said they refused to allow the Party to demonstrate because they felt people from SALL were part of the demonstration.



He said the SALL enclave prevented the late Togbega Gabusu from making a case to join the Oti region hence the action by the Group.



Mr George Bright Anni Bansah, NDC Hohoe Constituency Chairman, who read their petition at Gbi-Kpoeta said;



"our brothers and sisters from SALL have been disenfranchised and their voting rights were not respected with no representation in the eighth Parliament. This right has been trampled upon. The sanctity of our democracy must be restored and the choice of the people of Ghana be respected."



Mr Bansah also noted that indications from the Party's auditing team showed that President John Dramani Mahama won the presidential election and NDC won majority seats in Parliament.



Heavy security presence at the scene prevented a situation, which could have been fatal when people from the two sides threw stones at each other, leaving one person injiured.

