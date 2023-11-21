Calm restored in Wanchiki community following fatal shooting incident

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Relative calm has reportedly returned to the Wanchiki Community in the Chereponi district of the North East Region after heavy security deployment in the wake of Monday's shooting incident, which claimed four lives.



The violence erupted amidst an alleged chieftaincy dispute, reigniting tensions between the Jaabu and Forboru clans.



The clash resulted in the burning of houses and the vandalism of the vehicle belonging to the chief of Wanchiki, who was also allegedly assaulted while en route to Nalerigu.



One individual sustained severe gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment in a Togolese hospital.



Confirming the incident on 12 Live, Hajia Zuweratu Nashiru Mada, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Chereponi, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that security personnel had been deployed to restore peace.



She stated, "On the record, four people are dead—two women and two men—and one is seriously injured and has been referred to the Northern part of Togo."



Hajia Mada highlighted that the conflict stemmed from tensions between the Jaabu and Forboru clans.



When questioned about measures to maintain law and order, she mentioned, "The Regional police commander is on the ground doing fact-finding to get details. We don't have details of houses torched, and the place must be calm for NADMO to visit the community to give us data."



Despite the lack of specific details, Hajia Mada confirmed that "the place is now relatively calm. Since yesterday, no gunshots have been heard, and there are police and military personnel with armored vehicles conducting two-hourly patrols."



The efforts are aimed at ensuring the safety of the community and preventing any further escalation of the conflict.