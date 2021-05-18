Calls for fixing the country should be devoid of partisan politics – NCCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: GNA

Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), says Ghanaians must avoid the politicisation of issues of national importance for proper reflection to take place.



She said the #fixthecountry conversation could be harmless yet a thought-provoking national conversation if it was not politicised.



Speaking at a seminar on the importance of the 1992 constitution held at the Headquarters of Ghana Immigration Service on Monday, Madam Nkrumah said the responsibility of fixing the country included" fixing our mindset as well as properly built governmental structures and leadership" for the development of the country.



‘’In the past weeks there has been a lot of talk about fix Ghana now, if we say fix Ghana now, we must realise that Ghana is not sitting in isolation and its people elsewhere. Fixing the country is part of every individual's responsibility, including leadership at all levels. When we say fix Ghana now it includes fixing ourselves, leadership, government structures and fixing of our mindset so that we can pursue national development.



‘’We need to start removing that partisan and colouration of some of these issues and look objectively at ourselves, ourselves to drive the country forward and progress, ‘’she said.



Madam Nkrumah urged Ghanaians to read the constitution religiously to enable them to build a stronger democracy for national stability and development.



The preamble of the constitution says, categorically, that as a people we have certain blessings that we have to pursue and those blessings are liberty, equality, opportunity and prosperity.



She added that one relevant point that" sets the 1992 constitution apart from the other constitutions are the provisions that encourage every Ghanaian to take steps to defend the constitution"against violation and abuse,



" It encourages everyone to take any step necessary to restore the constitution should someone seek to overthrow it," she said.



The NCCE hopes to use this year’s celebration of the Constitutional week which will commence on 28th May to amplify its role in national development.



The Commission is tasked among others by the constitution to educate Ghanaians on their rights and responsibilities, the principles and objectives of the constitution and sustaining that awareness to deepen democracy.