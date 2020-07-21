General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Calls for NDC to use motorbikes for 2020 campaign spot on – Binduri chairman

The Binduri NDC chairman Alhaji Seidu Abanga has welcomed calls for the opposition party to use motorbikes for its campaign for the 2020 polls.



The NDC parliamentary candidate for Sisala West, Mohammed Sukparu, has proposed to the national executives to stop donating cars and focus on procuring motorbikes for them since that makes it easier to access unmotorable areas during the campaign season.



He said resorting to the use of motorbikes in the 2020 electioneering campaign is the best strategy to reach out to everyone in the hinterlands if the main opposition party of Ghana is bent on winning the presidential elections.



According to him, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamics of campaigning this year hence the need to adopt innovative means to make good use of the few resources available to the party such as the use of motorbikes for house-to-house campaigns.



Reacting to the call, the Alhaji Seidu said: “As Chairman of the Binduri constituency, and with my many years’ experience in active politics; from PNDC to NDC, I find his proposal long overdue, its welcoming, refreshing and strategically the best way to go into this year’s campaign. I am in full support, the times we find ourselves in requires new and innovative ways of doing things. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and for the first time in our political history, we may be running our electoral campaigns without having to assemble and gather people in mass public rallies.



“The world is now engulfed in the greatest pandemic of our time, and various governments have responded to Covid-19 by imposing restrictions on mass public gatherings and as such it is now unlawful to organise political campaign rallies. For now there is no vaccine for Covid-19 meaning we may have to cope with the current inconvenience for the time being. The Covid-19 protocols will not permit any Parliamentary Candidate to organise rallies and large public gatherings, hence the need to change the type of resources needed to win the elections”.



He said what should matter to the party more is the strategy and not means of transport



Below are details of the statement by the Binduri Chair



I have read an article attributed to the NDC parliamentary candidate for Sissala West, Mohammed Sukparu, who has proposed to the national executives of NDC to stop donating cars and pickups, and rather focus on procuring motorbikes for constituencies since that will make it easier to access unmotorable areas during the campaign season. According to him resorting to the use of motorbikes for the 2020 electioneering campaign is the best strategy to reach out to everyone in the hinterlands should NDC desire to win the presidential elections.



His reasons are that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamics of campaigning this year hence the need to adopt innovative means to make good use of the few resources available to the party such as the use of motorbikes for house-to-house, farm-to-farm, shop-to shop etc. campaigns.



As Chairman of the Binduri constituency, and with my many years’ experience in active politics; from PNDC to NDC, I find his proposal long overdue, its welcoming, refreshing and strategically the best way to go into this year’s campaign. I am in full support, the times we find ourselves in requires new and innovative ways of doing things. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and for the first time in our political history, we may be running our electoral campaigns without having to assemble and gather people in mass public rallies.



The world is now engulfed in the greatest pandemic of our time, and various governments have responded to Covid-19 by imposing restrictions on mass public gatherings and as such it is now unlawful to organise political campaign rallies. For now there is no vaccine for Covid-19 meaning we may have to cope with the current inconvenience for the time being. The Covid-19 protocols will not permit any Parliamentary Candidate to organise rallies and large public gatherings, hence the need to change the type of resources needed to win the elections.



What is important now is a strategy to reach out to our huge support base out there in the hinterlands, in waterlogged areas, on farms and places of work etc. Motorbikes, bicycles, T-shirts and cash will help us reach out to many people in locations that are inaccessible for cars and pickups. Donating one $45,000 pick-up to me in Binduri cannot commensurate with the numerous benefits of converting this into a good number of motorbikes, bicycles, T-shirts etc. That is what I require to retain Binduri Parliamentary seat whilst increasing our Presidential candidate’s votes.



I don’t need a pick-up vehicle to retain Binduri seat from the divisive, inept, corrupt and conman Akufo-Addo and his unemployed graduate of a parliamentary candidate Abdulai Abanga in Binduri.



I also wish to encourage all comrades, businessmen whose businesses have been targeted and destroyed, Voltarians who have been labelled Togolese, victims of the collapsed banks and financial institutions who cannot access their locked up deposits and investments, victims of police and national security brutalities, victims of military intimidation; to organise, mobilise and prepare themselves for us to defeat the unforgiving, vindictive, despot of a president who has destroyed our peaceful beloved country with his vile politics. Mobilise, organise, VIVA!



Signed



Alhaji Seidu Abanga



Binduri Constituency chairman (NDC)





