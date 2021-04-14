Calls for NAM1's prosecution top Twitter trends as Akuapem Poloo gets convicted

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News of Akuapem Poloo having been convicted by the Accra Circuit Court over the publication of a nude picture with her son has triggered concerns from a section of the public with some wondering why Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled Chief Executive Officer of gold dealership firm Menzgold is walking free after allegedly defrauding customers.



Rosemond Brown, as the actress is known in real life, appeared before the court on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, and pleaded guilty to all three charges leveled against her. She had on June 30, 2020, displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on the occasion of the child’s seventh birthday celebration.



The popular showbiz celebrity is expected to appear before the court on Friday, April 16, 2021, with her pregnancy test after which a judgment would be pronounced. This is as a result of her claim that she has taken seed.



While the public awaits the final determination of the case, social media platform Twitter has been inundated with tweets with some persons pushing for Nana Appiah Mensah, affectionately called NAM1 to be convicted as well.



NAM1’s company, Menzgold, collapsed after the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 12, 2018, directed the company to shut down its investment operations with immediate effect for contravening the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).



A number of customers have consequently had their funds locked up.



It is alleged that NAM1 had taken various sums of money, totaling GH¢1.6 billion from customers. He pleaded not guilty to all the 13 charges leveled against him by the State.



While he is on bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion with five sureties, the Circuit Court in Accra, according to Kasapaonline.com on March 2, 2021, warned it would be forced to strike out the case because it is unhappy about the delay on the part of the prosecution to file the necessary documents to commence trial.



NAM1 is still free and doing Instagram post. A man described by the state as a scammer.

A man whose actions has killed people, rendered thousands jobless and some are at the point of suicide!



He’s free cos he’s connected! #AkuapemPoloo — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) April 14, 2021

This same country that NAM 1 walks and operates freely in is the same country where akuapem polooo could go to jail for posting a nude photo with her son (a minor). — Kojo Bruce® (@_kwansa) April 14, 2021

“Why is NAM 1 and Woyome walking free and Akuapem Poloo is on remand?” is the conversation on Twitter now. The analogies dier I just dey laugh. In all things, make money and have good connections. ???????????????????? — Kadeem ???????? (@hassankadeem1) April 14, 2021

Being 'connected' in our part of the country must be nice.

You can threaten anyone on live tv like Kenpong and walk free.

You can steal from the state like Osafo Marfo and still get another appointment.

You can scam people like NAM 1 and nothing will happen.

Akuapem Poloo,sorry. — Mr. Liverpool (@YendorEmmanuel) April 14, 2021

Ah Funny country

In the states someone fit act porn with her son nothing happens...... this is the same country that brought about justice

Why Akuapem poloo. Be like them mean um ....Nam 1 wey sake of um people died is walking freely smh????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️ — BIG CEO???????????????? (@yrncally) April 14, 2021

You can threaten anyone live on TV like Kennedy Agyapong and walk free.

You can steal from the state like Osafo Marfo and still get another government appointment.

You can scam people like NAM 1 and nothing will happen. 1/2 — $20m (@LifeOfYungKing) April 14, 2021

If Akuapem poloo has been arrested then Nam 1 should be in jail by now such a country we live in #twenejonas #akuapempoloo — water Jnr (@YoboGh) April 14, 2021

So who'll take care of Akuapem Poloo when she's serving time in jail?

You'll convict a single mother for posting her own nudes in a country where Nam 1 is still walking free, politicians who have shortchanged us are still being celebrated.

Our curse as a continent is incurable. — That Ewe Boy (@iam_atsu) April 14, 2021

when you eating indomie and you remember NAM 1 is still owing you and walking free... pic.twitter.com/rVZMbJSiEt — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) April 14, 2021

How will you arrest and prosecute Akuapem Polo over some lame shit like this while Nam 1 is walking freely. This country makes me sick tbh. — Mahmoud???????? (@Kemzy___) April 14, 2021

Nam 1 is walking free

Wayomi is walking free

But as Akuapim poloo ein case come, see how the judges brimm. — Top Don (@trustdeproces) April 14, 2021

Akuapem polo dey jail secof pic? Ghana ankasa we fool...Nam 1 self bed..Kennedy Agyapong sef dey Brett..we not serious in this country — ♤KayRon♡ (@KayRon_Gh) April 14, 2021