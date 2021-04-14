You are here: HomeNews2021 04 14Article 1232665

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Calls for NAM1's prosecution top Twitter trends as Akuapem Poloo gets convicted

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1)

News of Akuapem Poloo having been convicted by the Accra Circuit Court over the publication of a nude picture with her son has triggered concerns from a section of the public with some wondering why Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled Chief Executive Officer of gold dealership firm Menzgold is walking free after allegedly defrauding customers.

Rosemond Brown, as the actress is known in real life, appeared before the court on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, and pleaded guilty to all three charges leveled against her. She had on June 30, 2020, displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on the occasion of the child’s seventh birthday celebration.

The popular showbiz celebrity is expected to appear before the court on Friday, April 16, 2021, with her pregnancy test after which a judgment would be pronounced. This is as a result of her claim that she has taken seed.

While the public awaits the final determination of the case, social media platform Twitter has been inundated with tweets with some persons pushing for Nana Appiah Mensah, affectionately called NAM1 to be convicted as well.

NAM1’s company, Menzgold, collapsed after the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 12, 2018, directed the company to shut down its investment operations with immediate effect for contravening the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

A number of customers have consequently had their funds locked up.

It is alleged that NAM1 had taken various sums of money, totaling GH¢1.6 billion from customers. He pleaded not guilty to all the 13 charges leveled against him by the State.

While he is on bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion with five sureties, the Circuit Court in Accra, according to Kasapaonline.com on March 2, 2021, warned it would be forced to strike out the case because it is unhappy about the delay on the part of the prosecution to file the necessary documents to commence trial.

Below are a few of the reactions.

























