General News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Calls for IGP’s dismissal not justified - Adib Saani

Security Expert, Adib Saani

Security Expert, Adib Saani, says calls for the dismissal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, cannot be justified.



The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate dismissal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, for failing to ensure the safety of Ghanaians during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



A total of 61 electoral and post-electoral incidents were recorded across the country, the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) has said in a statement.



The National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) noted that 21 of the incidents were true cases of electoral violence.



Six of the cases involved gunshots leading to the death of five persons.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Security Expert, Adib Saani noted that the election-related violence was not widespread.



According to him, only 61 electoral and post-electoral incidents were recorded out of the over 450,000 polling centers.



“ Calls for the IGP’s dismissal not justified because the election-related violence was not recorded at all polling stations if it were then probably the calls would have been justified. There are over 40,000 polling stations, but after the elections, only 61 electoral violence was recorded which is less than 1%. This does not warrant the dismissal of the IGP. One thing is for sure, we cannot expect a 100% clean election, even in the Western countries they do not have 100% clean elections”, he explained.

