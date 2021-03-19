Calling Nkrumah a dictator not appropriate – Sekou Nkrumah

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Sekou Nkrumah, a son of Ghana’s first president has described as ‘unacceptable’ the labelling of his father as a dictator in the controversial history textbook by Badu Nkansah Publications.



Sekou Nkrumah believes that slapping the dictator tag on his father and using certain bigoted and tribalistic terms on certain tribes in the country is a distortion of history and an attack on the group of people.



“Will it be proper if school kids in Ghana are taught about the original mini club beer bottle that was nicknamed after Nana Addo’s father? Of course, it will not be appropriate!



“So those textbooks that portray our first President, Kwame Nkrumah, as a dictator, or that certain tribes in Ghana are juju loving, is that too supposed to be a joke? It is totally unacceptable! It is wrong to misrepresent our history, our culture!” he stated in a Facebook post.



Sekou, therefore, appealed to the authorities and the publishers to churn out works that will unite Ghanaians.



He stated that Ghanaian children must be made to embrace the unity and culture of all society and not look down on the other.



“Going forward we should promote what unites us as a people. We should promote our achievements, and focus on things that make us proud of ourselves and our culture!



“Our kids should be proud of our heritage, Ewe or Akan we all belong and are stakeholders of Ghana! Should our kids not hold Osagyefo in high esteem for leading Ghana, and Africa during the African liberation movement,” he said.



The content of the book which was at targeted pupils of the lower primary has become an issue after it was found to not only misrepresent Ghana’s first leader but also promote tribalism.



The publishers have apologized and promised to correct the errors in the book.











