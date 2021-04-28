Call your victims and apologise – Kyiri Abosom tells Agradaa

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Ghanaian Priest and Politician, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom says born-again Fetish Priestess, Patricia Oduro Koranteng known as Nana Agradaa should first call her victims and reconcile with them.



“If she has the telephone numbers of those she has allegedly duped, the best thing for her now is to call them. Those she has to settle them either in monetary terms she should do that as such a move will also make her court issues in a way less burdensome,” Kyiri Abosom said on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



The born-again fetish priestess, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, during a press conference after her release from cells said she went to church where the pastor pronounced her as an Evangelist.



Nana Agradaa said on the basis of her encounter, she is leading some powerful men of God to her residence this week for all her gods to be burnt.



“I told God he is the Supreme Being. If I am not incarcerated after stepping foot in court that day, I will hail Him. After I threw that challenge to God, I stepped out from the cell,” she narrated.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom however noted that Agradaa must grow into the work of God saying she should rather have a piecemeal approach to the Kingdom business.



According to him, the converted fetish Priestess cannot instantly give herself the title of an Evangelist now.



“We should thank God, but temptations don’t occur for anything. Since she has realized that there is a bigger God than what she had we should thank God for her life,” he reiterated.



He continued: “So I can say that perhaps this is the time God has set for her to become a Christian, and if really it’s from her heart may God grant it as her wish. Meanwhile, with Christianity after your confession, the most important thing is that you don’t go back again to your old ways.”