Call out Akufo-Addo for institutionalising corruption before you advise other African leaders – NDC MP to GBA

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over its recent comments on coups in Africa and what were the reasons behind them.



The Ghana Bar Association has blamed recent coups on rising corruption among African leaders, stating that it falls short of constitutional and democratic rule.



The GBA also urged African leaders to put in measures to address the thriving cases of corruption.



Reacting to the call, Dr. Apaak slammed the GBA and questioned why they have refused to comment on the unprecedented levels of corruption under President Akufo-Addo.



The lawmaker says the current administration has witnessed unprecedented levels of corruption, embezzlement and mismanagement.



He explained that if the GBA was candid and hypocritical, they would have spoken bodily about the current situation we are witnessing in Ghana.



To him, charity begins at home and the GBA should first comment on the levels of corruption in Ghana and under Akufo-Addo.



In a tweet, he wrote “The GBA says rampant corruption is a major cause of coups in Africa. Interestingly the GBA has failed to make a statement or comment on corruption, embezzlement, misuse and misappropriation of public funds in Ghana since 2017. Doesn’t charity begin at home?”