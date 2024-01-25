Call off your strike and return to the negotiation table – NLC to teacher unions

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Labour Commission has ordered the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress, the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities, and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff to cease their strike.



Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the unions in Accra on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, opined that it was only appropriate for the unions to call off the strike and negotiate with the government for their concerns to be addressed.



The unions are currently on strike accusing the government of neglecting their issues about pensions and the alleged unjust termination of their overtime allowances.



But the NLC boss says the unions have to call off the strike action and return to the negotiation table.



“By law, if you are still on the strike, you can’t negotiate. The law frowns on it. You can’t even wear red bands. It is intimidating. You brought up three issues, and two have been solved. The first one, your allowances have been resolved, and the UMAT and the UCC have been solved. The third one, which is in issue, the party against whom you are says I am guilty; however, let’s sit down and know how to correct it,” Mr. Asamoah stated.



Meanwhile, Mark Korankye, the General Secretary of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the TUC, responding to this said they would have to engage with members on the way forward.



“NLC has given directives that the Ministry of Finance should meet with us to discuss and resolve the matter by the 1st of February. There are also issues that GTEC has to resolve as far as overtime and other issues are also concerned. So they have also been directed to, as a matter of urgency, get this matter resolved. To the unions, the Commission says call off your strike.”



“Before we can make any pronouncement on that since we are only representatives here, we have to go and confirm with our rank and file and other leaders who are not here. So we are going to call a meeting of our members probably tomorrow or Friday, and then we will discuss what transpired here,” he added.



