Regional News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: David Cameron Abekah, Contributor

Call former MP for Mpohor to order - Wassa Youth Forum demands

Alex Agyekum inspecting a project in the district

The Wassa Youth Forum has warned that if government and the NPP hierarchy in the Mpohor constituency do not act swiftly to curb activites of the former MP for Mpohor, Alex Kofi Agyekum, chaos will soon erupt in the constituency.



In a release issued today, the Forum questioned why a former MP who lost last year's primaries and is no more a legislator be allowed to form a team, using his surrogates to inspect projects in the district when a new member of the parliament for the area has been elected.



"We are appalled by this behaviour of Alex Kofi Agyekum, who has already visited Angu, Wiredukrom, Adum-Banso, amongst others, under the pretense that he was the one who initiated these projects and must be the one to see to their completion.



The Wassa Youth said, in Adum-Banso for instance, a brigde being constructed on River Butre is being funded by the government under a rural infrastructure improvement program, and wondered why a former MP could claim ownership and organize frequent inspections," the release said.



Who engages in such an unnecessary adventure, and how can a serious political party such as the NPP allow this attitude of a former MP to generate dissaffection for the party, the Forum quipped, and warned that if normalcy is not restored, the youths would deal with the former MP and his surrogates pursuing such a diabolical agenda.



The Forum said Mpohor constituency has a new MP, and a DCE, and that it was preposterous to witness how a former MP has been moving from one village to another to cause confusion and subtly undermining development".



The Forum said it was not a normal convention to see a former Mp inspecting projects when he is no more a legislator, alleging that "he is working against development in the Mpohor district through multiplicity of roles". This, the Forum explained, has left many people in the district questioning this clandestine inspections agenda of the former Mpohor MP".



"The Npp primaries and general elections are over culminating in the election of a new Mp who needs to be supported to complete all ongoing projects in the Mpohor constituency ", the Forum added, and called on NPP council of elders to call the former MP for Mpohor to order.



"Alex Kofi Agyekum is using his uninformed surrogates to undermine development and disturb the peace in our constituency, and that will be resisted" the Forum emphasized, warning some NPP party executives in Adum-Banso to desist from this dastardly act"