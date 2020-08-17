Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Call for independent audit of new register good - PPP

Director of Operations for the Progressive People’s Party, Divine Nkrumah

The Director of Operations for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah has opined the position by the party on the compilation of the new register has been vindicated.



Reacting to the admission by the EC that they are minors and foreigners on the new register, he said if the EC had worked with the National Identification Authority (NIA), this would have been prevented.



He said we are back to square one because the process the EC used in compiling the register was bound to fail.



He has therefore supported the call for an independent audit of the register to ensure all the persons who are not qualified to be deleted.



Divine Nkrumah said the call is a good one adding if you know you have nothing to hide, then you will not be against the independent audit.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he added the EC must ensure they deliver a credible process so all the stakeholders will have faith in the process.



Meanwhile, he has argued the amount of money given the EC and the system they claimed to have used should have automatically deleted all the double registration the EC complained of.



The PPP he noted will take steps to charge the EC to deliver to Ghanaians a credible register and transparent polls come December, 7, 2020.



He slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of their consistent attacks and support for the EC when ever they take over the governance of this country.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.