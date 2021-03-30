Call for President to retire 'old tired limbs' 'nonsensical' - Kofi Jumah

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Managing Director of State-owned GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited (GDCL), Maxwell Kofi Jumah says his position is a ‘sacrificial’ job and will not hesitate to vacate the post if the President asks him to.



He explained that the company doesn’t necessarily need an “old or young person” to manage affairs but “anyone who is capable to work”.



“That is why I was appointed and I am delivering,” he said.



His comment follows a concern by some NPP activists wanting the President to retire all aged Managing Directors of state-owned companies and replace them with young folks.



They pointed out that in the administration of President Akufo-Addo, from 2017 to 2020, several of his "class mates" from the government of President Kufuor found their names into his administration either as Ministers of State, Board Chairpersons, or Chief Executive Officers.



Having served 8 years under President Kufuor, and 4 years under President Akufo-Addo, the NPP activists believe the time has come for the current President to do away with the oldies from the past, and give several youths in the party an opportunity to help grow the NPP.



With President Akufo-Addo yet to appoint Deputy Ministers, Board Chairpersons and Board Members, Chief Executive Officers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, it remains to be seen if the appeal by NPP activists will be heeded to by President Akufo-Addo.



But Maxwell Kofi Jumah in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ noted that his “experience and expertise” earned him the position regardless of his age.



“Whoever wants the position should not do that based on age, present to the board your capabilities. Managing an institution is not like a sports activity where age and athleticism is key. That call to retire aged Managers is nonsensical,” he told the host Kwesi Aboagye.



Adding that, “President Nana Addo has been fair in his appointments, he included all.”