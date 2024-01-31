Call Wontumi to order - Youth Group appeals to NPP national executive

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

An appeal has been made to the national executive of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) to take immediate steps to check the weird activities of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, which have the potential to derail the chances of the party in the 2024 general elections.



According to a group calling itself Concerned NPP Youth of Ashanti, how Wontumi is running the NPP in its stronghold of Ashanti Region poses a threat to the quest to break the 8.



“We need to appreciate the fact that the strategy we used to successfully prosecute the 2020 elections cannot apply in the 2024 elections because the dynamics have changed since no party has broken the 8-year election cycle between the NPP and NDC.



“Therefore, the party needs unity and not acts that will divide us,” the group said in a press statement.



It added: “So it is time to bring Wontumi to order because we cannot allow him to continue his destructive activities in our stronghold.”



Importance



Taking a critical look at the importance Ashanti Region holds in the scheme of things of the NPP, the group said, “we need to do everything to hold the region together rather than allowing our chairman to perpetrate his divisive activities.”



“The regional chairman is tearing the party apart in the Ashanti Region. This is a region which is our stronghold and any behaviour that will have the potential to shrink our votes and give the NDC an advantage should not be countenanced. We want to break the 8 and our stronghold holds a key to achieving this.”



It said Wontumi has surrounded himself with some three or four people who together have become a major problem for the NPP’s forward march towards the crucial general elections.



Security investigations



The group called for thorough investigations to be conducted by the security apparatus to establish the dangerous path Wontumi is driving the party.



“This is a party in power with all the security apparatus at our disposal to investigate to know that the leader of the party in the region is destroying the party in our stronghold.”