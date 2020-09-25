General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Call Nii Teiko to order – Despite Media's Nkrumah Tikese to presidency

Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the host of Okay FM’s morning show is demanding an apology and a retraction from a presidential staffer, Nii Teiko Tagoe over the abusive remarks he passed on the General Manager of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson Narh.



Tikese says the attack on Fadda Dickson reeks of disrespect and misrepresentation of the views of the presidency where Nii Teiko Tagoe works.



He thus called on the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare and other senior figures at the presidency to scold Nii Teiko and make him apologise for his uncouth behaviour.



Tikese revealed that the verbal attack on Fadda Dickson is the least of the sins of Nii Teiko Tagoe.



He revealed that Nii Teiko Tagoe is unable to keep secrets and at the least taste of alcohol reveals top government information.



“All I’m saying is that people at the presidency should call him to order. They should talk to him because a lot of the things he is doing are not good. I can’t say certain things on the radio but this is the least of the things he does. Despite and the Chief of Staff hail from the same town so they have a good relationship. I know he drinks but at the time he was writing that statement he was not drunk”.



“Our culture forbids us from criticizing the elderly in public so even if you disagreed with Fadda, it is not right to attack him in public. When he gets to work, they should send him to the Chief of Staff’s office for him to be advised. He should be made to apologise”.



Nii Teiko’s comment on the misunderstanding between the Peace FM and the NDC is what has landed him in trouble with the media house.



The presidential staffer labelled Fadda Dickson ‘ofui’ for issuing an apology to the NDC.



“Common sense eluded Fadda Dickson, the reason why he wrote and signed that letter without mentioning the insults and attacks on his own employees. Ofui!,” portions of his brazen attack on the Managing Director reads.





