'Call Mahama and let him know the country needs peace' – Sam Korankye Ankrah to Akufo-Addo

Apostle General of Royal house Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah

Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has asked President Akufo-Addo to call NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to order.



To him, although a defeated candidate is the one supposed to call and concede defeat, it will be imperative for President Akufo-Addo to call Mr. Mahama for peace's sake.



“I want his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call John Mahama. Even though I know it’s the one in opposition who has to call, he’s the father of the nation so I want him to stretch a hand of peace to his opponent. He should tell John Mahama that this thing is not a fight so let peace prevail," he stated.



Can you come to my office let us talk? I pray that this week that will happen. Any Parliamentary seat that has come under contention, let it be settled this week,” the man of God said while preaching to his congregants on Sunday, December 13, 2020.



According to Mr. Konrankye Ankrah, it will be fair if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appoints some members from the opposition NDC in his next cabinet.



This he believes will eliminate the "winner takes all" policy in governance.



Nonetheless, the NDC has rejected the 2020 general election results declared by the Electoral Commission.



They are of the view that the results are fictionalized adding that it does not reflect the will of citizens.

