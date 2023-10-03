Call Ken Agyapong to order over 'careless tribal commentary' - Prince Kamal Gumah

Politics of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Former Youth Organiser aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Kamal Gumah has called on the leadership of the party to caution flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong against engaging in tribal-themed campaigns.



Reacting to comments made by Kennedy Agyapong during his Showdown Walk recently organised in Kumasi, Prince Gumah noted that the NPP historically has favoured competence over tribalism when it comes to the choice of flagbearer.



He noted that while the party has yet to elect a flagbearer of northern descent, it has become clear that a northerner will emerge flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024



“Sadly, now that the wind of the party is blowing towards a Northern candidate, Hon Kennedy Agyepong is unfortunately playing the tribal card.



“History has proven that NPP delegates have never voted on tribal considerations and never subscribed to tribal bigotry which is alien to the party and we should not entertain any semblance of it in any way or manner,” he wrote in a statement.



Mr Gumah thus called on the party’s leadership specifically the National Chairman Stephen Ntim and the General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua to call Kennedy Agyapong to order.



“It's upon this that I am calling on the Chairman and General Secretary and all well-meaning party voices to call he, Kennedy Agyapong to order for this careless tribal commentary.



"It should be noted that nobody is above the Party no matter your status and therefore the Party's interest must always reign supreme.



"It is this Party that boldly suspended its former Chairman and General Secretary - Mr Paul Afoko and Mr Kwabena Agyepong. It should not allow any loose talk to go unchecked to protect the sanctity of the Party,” he added.



Read the full statement below:



“It should be made briefly clear that the NPP, which he aspires to lead historically does not elect its Presidential Candidates on tribal lines.



In 1992, there were as many as 3 aspiring candidates of Northern descent, and yet the delegates from the North believed that Prof Adu Boahen was most qualified to lead the party and voted accordingly.



In 1996, Hon Malik Alhassan, from Yendi and a Northerner, was among the Presidential Aspirants, but he was also not voted for in favour of President Kuffuor because he was deemed as most qualified by all delegates.



Also in 2007, even with the candidature of the two-term sitting vice President, the delegates voted for President Akufo Addo to lead the party and did the same in the subsequent elections with 92% and 98%.



Sadly, now that the wind of the Party is blowing towards a Northern candidate, Hon Kennedy Agyepong is unfortunately playing the tribal card.



History has proven that the NPP Delegates have never voted on tribal considerations and has never subscribed to tribal bigotry which is alien to the Party. We should not entertain any semblance of it in any way or manner.



This historical record shows that the delegates of NPP always know who is the right person to lead and they never make a mistake.



It's upon this that I am calling on the Chairman and General Secretary and all well-meaning party voices to call he, Kennedy Agyapong to order for this careless tribal commentary. It should be noted that nobody is above the Party no matter your status and therefore the Party's interest must always reign supreme. This Party boldly suspended its former Chairman and General Secretary - Mr Paul Afoko and Mr Kwabena Agyepong. It should not allow any loose talk to go unchecked to protect the sanctity of the Party.



