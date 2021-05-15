Cadres, NDC activists mark 42nd anniversary of Rawlings’ entry into politics

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Cadres and National Democratic Congress Activists (CANA) as part of marking the 42nd year of the late Jerry John Rawlings’ emergence on the political scene which occurred on May 15, 1979, has urged politicians to always pay attention to the needs of the Ghanaian.



In a statement issued and signed by the group’s Coordinator, Antwi Boasiako-Sekyere, CANA noted that the country has suffered series instabilities which ought not to be repeated.



“The painful events of the past ought not be allowed to manifest ever again in the life of this dear nation of ours, hence our fervent call on all the political parties as well as political actors to continue to be aware of the fact that the anger and feelings of the good people of Ghana can NEVER and should NEVER be taken for granted.



“As a nation, we did not go through all the pains of the past only to allow the current Democratic dispensation to walk us backwards into such excruciating pain,” the statement partly read.



They also urged the public to uphold the freedom and justice motto that speaks of the country’s values.



“We must hold on to our motto of, Freedom and Justice. We should not be interested in enjoying our Freedom while ignoring that it must be accompanied by Justice. Any attempt to detach Freedom from Justice and vice versa, shall leave the nation limping on one leg,” the statement said.



The group whose interest among other things revolved around governance, stressed on the need for probity and accountability in the system.



The statement said: “It will be remiss on our part not to fly high the tenets of Probity and Accountability – the pivot around which the spirit of June 4 revolved and shall always revolve.



“We dare not lose sight of the anchoring role that Probity and Accountability played in getting Ghana out of its cataclysmic moments – and it is only by keeping the spirit alive that we shall sincerely move this nation to better and higher heights of positive all-encompassing development.



“Within our political party establishments and also on the broader national stage, Probity and Accountability cannot and must not be treated as an afterthought.”



The group’s statement ended by urging all and sundry to rally their efforts towards building the country while praying for God’s blessings upon the nation.



